La Liga Congratulates Flames

The Spanish Football League La Liga has congratulated Malawi National Football Team, the Flames for qualifying for 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

“Congratulations to Malawi for qualifying for the AFCON 2021,” La Liga posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Flames crashed Uganda by a goal to nil on Monday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to qualify for the 2021 AFCON finals.

Flames scored through striker Richard Mbulu in the 15 minutes of the first half after receiving a set from Robin Ngalande.

The 2021 AFCON will be played in Cameron from 9 January and 6 February 2022, according to Confederation of African Football.