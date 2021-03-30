Heavily Armed Thugs Attack MCP Candidate for Nsanje Central Constituency

By Ayamba Kadondo- Contributor

Unknown thugs last night attacked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate for Nsanje Central Constituency, Kafandikhale Mandevana in the district.

According to Mandevana, the assailants attacked him together with other MCP leaders around 9 pm, between Mtolongo and Kachere area while they were on their way to drop monitors in the Constituency in readiness for today’s by-elections.

He said the attackers, armed with pangas, axes and stones, smashed his car and hit him with a big stone, before he managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, national police spokesperson, James Kadadzera said he does not have information regarding the incident, asking for more time to get the details from Nsanje Police Station.

Nsanje central and north constituencies are having by-elections after court ruling that there were some irregularities in the 2019 elections.