Flames ‘Liki Liki’ Victory Parade Cancelled

The football Association of Malawi (FAM) has cancelled M Flames Victory parade which was scheduled to take place today in the commercial city of Blantyre.

According to FAM General Secretary, Alfred Gunda the cancellation follows advice from Blantyre City Assembly (BCA). He said the parade will be conducted in the near future.

“With that advise, we need to sit down and look at how best we can do it so that as we are celebrating, everyone is safe so we will communicate as to when the parade will be executed,” said Gunda.

The parade was part of celebrating Malawi National Football Team, the Flames for qualifying for 2021 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Finals after crushing Uganda by a goal to nil on Monday.