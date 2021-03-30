By-Elections: UTM Candidate Withdraws From Race As Vote Counting Underway in Nsanje

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the last minute withdrawal of a UTM Candidate from Nsanje North Parliamentary race will not impact much on Tuesday’s by-election.

MEC Commissioner, Steve Duwa, said this in an interview with MBC at Kalulu Polling Centre in the Constituency.

UTM Candidate, Kennedy Jailosi, withdrew from the race after MEC had already printed ballot papers.

Duwa said MEC Officers have cancelled the candidate from the ballot paper and that voters were thoroughly advised at polling centres to vote for one of the three remaining aspirants.

The remaining candidates are independent candidate, Patrick Bande, DPP’s Esther Mcheka Chilenje and Enock Chizuzu of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Duwa said he was impressed with the way the vote is being conducted in Nsanje North Constituency.

Meanwhile, counting of votes have started in all constituencies and wards were the by-elections took place.-(Source MBC Online)