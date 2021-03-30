By-Elections: MEC Chair Kachale Impressed With Voting Process

By Leah Malimbasa – MEC Stringer

MEC Chairperson Chifundo Kachale being briefed by Team Leader Sam Sitolo and Commissioner Linda Kunje

Chairperson for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Dr. Chifundo Kachale has expressed satisfaction with the way polling has started in most areas where by-elections are being conducted.

In Zomba Changalume, St Anthony Polling Centre has about 630 voters but as of 09:00 this morning over 100 voters had already voted while at Mbedza Primary School about 200 had also voted.

At Katete Primary School Polling Centre in Zomba, as of 11:00 in the morning 299 out of 644 registered voters had also already voted.

Kachale was however disappointed with what happened this morning in Lilongwe Nsinja South Constituency where some party operatives erected a roadblock and were inspecting vehicles moving in the constituency.

“We have already alerted law enforcers and we will make sure that the safety of voters is not compromised,” said Kachale.

“In Nsanje Central constituency, one polling centre was suspended because of threats of violence. If anybody breaks the law they will be held accountable,” he warned.



MEC Chair Dr. Kachale added that in Karonga there’s currently low voter turnout due to heavy rains.

The Chairperson further pleaded with all stakeholders to allow the voters to exercise their right to vote peacefully.

“The voters should not be deterred by the weather, they should come out and vote for their preferred candidates,” he concluded