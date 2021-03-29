Youth Challenged to Embrace Entrepreneurship

By Chisomo Phiri- Contributor

WE need mindset change- Chabuka

A Malawian youthful entrepreneur Sylvester Chabuka has urged youths to embrace entrepreneurship in order to beat the high unemployment rate in the country.

Chabuka, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Mtengowakumunda Enterprises, made the call in Lilongwe during Entrepreneurs summit held under the theme’ future innovators are today’.

He said time has come for youth to change their mindset of depending on formal employment but rather focus on entrepreneurship.

“It is not easy for youths nowadays to get formal employment as we have seen youths with good credentials failing to secure a job. This calls for mindset change, youth should focus on entrepreneurship,” said Chabuka

Chabuka, a Central Christian University (CCU) Graduate, also narrated on how he established Mtengowakumunda Enterprises- a local flour processing company.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, public health at Central Christian University (CCU) in 2015, Chakuba’s dream was to become successful entrepreneur.

“I started job at Central Christian University as a junior lecturer in public health but this never stopped me thinking ways of how I could start a business and be an employer of someone.

With the little I was getting from my work, I started saving and then in 2018 it’s when I started my own company where I had to bring a brand product called Wamkaka Porridge flour,” said Chabuka.

Off the late, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima have been challenging the youth to venture into entrepreneurship as one way of creating the much touted on million jobs.