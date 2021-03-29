Tough Times: Malawi Electricity Tariffs Up

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has announced an increase in electricity tariffs from MK94.30 to MK104.40 with effective March 30.

MERA’s spokesperson, Fitina Khonje disclosed the development in Lilongwe during a press briefing. She said the 10 % increase will allow electricity generators in the country to efficiently operate.

According to Khonje, the Board has approved the increase following the depreciation of Malawi Kwacha against the US Dollar and the rise in Consumer Price Index (CPI).