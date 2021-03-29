Chakwera to Announce New Cabinet Within 48 Hours

CHAKWERA: To announce new cabinet

Malawi President Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is expected to announce new cabinet ministers within the next 48 hours.

Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda disclosed the development on Monday during statehouse briefing held in Lilongwe.

“I can independently confirm that in the next two days President Chakwera will announce his cabinet,” said Banda

The cabinet reshuffle follows a performance assessment that the president subjected the ministers to some weeks ago.

Initially, Chakwera had said that his cabinet would be on a five months’ probation after the appointment but later extended the period to the end of the first quarter of this year.