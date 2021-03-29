All Set For Tuesday’s By-Elections- MEC

By Leah Malimbasa- MEC Stringer

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has assured Malawians that it is fully prepared to deliver credible by-elections on Tuesday.

MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa said Commission has successfully deployed its well-trained polling staff and delivered all polling materials in the 7 constituencies and 2 Local Government wards where the elections will be taking place.

“In terms of security, the Commission has been in touch with the Malawi Police Service (MPS) so nobody should stay home for fear of being attacked and in all polling centres there is enough security. People should also not be tempted to perpetrate violence,” said Mwafulirwa.

Malawi Electoral Support Network’s (Mesn) member MacBain Mkandawire concurred with Mwafulirwa on MEC preparedness, saying he has no doubt MEC will deliver a credible election despite the limited time that it had to prepare.

“The MEC was able to deliver a national Fresh Presidential Election within a short time, they have technical capacity. As for Mesn, our role changed from monitoring to observation so we only make recommendations after the election,” added Mkandawire.

Meanwhile, polling centres are expected to open at 6 o’clock in the morning and expected to close at 6pm. The commission will announce the final results on April 1 from the main tally centre to be set at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The by-elections are being conducted following the deaths of incumbent members of parliament(MPs) elected in May 2019 in Zomba Changalume, Karonga North West, Ntchisi North, and Lilongwe Msinja South Constituencies as well as councilors in Riviridzi and Chitakale wards.

In the Lower Shire, however, voters in Nsanje Central Nsanje North and Chikwawa East constituencies will hold the fresh polls after the High Court sitting in Blantyre nullified the parliamentary election results citing massive irregularities.

Out of all the constituencies where the elections are being held, Zomba Changalume constituency has the highest number of candidates totaling 10.