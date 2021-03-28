Malawi Finally Switches To Digital Broadcasting

By Patrick Ndawala

Kazako switching off analogue technology to digital

Machinga, Mana: Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has declared Malawi a digital nation as the country finally switched off from analogue to digital broadcasting.

Kazako said Malawi’s total switching off from analogue to digital offers more opportunities for the broadcasting industry to meaningfully contribute to the social economic development of the country.

Kazako said this recently when he officially presided over Malawi’s Digital Terrestrial Television fully digital compliant and analogue switching off at a ceremony held in Liwonde.

“Digital migration will expand the broadcasting industry such that it will allow new entrants and enhance competition in the industry.

“The biggest beneficiary in digital broadcasting is the viewer because they will be able to consume quality pictures and sound,” he said.

He encouraged Malawians to support the local broadcasters saying they have the potential of creating more jobs for citizens.

“If the country continues to create a conducive environment for foreign broadcasters then we are exporting jobs to other countries,” he added.

Kazako said the new technological platform will not only benefit the media industry but also other sectors including security,

He said the migration to digital was not a mean achievement as there were so many countries in Africa that were failing to switch to digital.

“Malawi is one of the eight countries in Africa that have successfully migrated from analogue to digital,” he said.

President of Association of Content Providers in Malawi Charles Thangalimodzi said digital broadcasting will help broadcasters to offer quality services to viewers.

He said broadcasters have positively responded to digital but asked government to reduce taxes on broadcasting equipment.

“Many television stations are already struggling to make money in the industry and worse more to buy new equipments that would fit digital platform,” he said.

Technical Advisor for Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority Benson Tembo said unlike in analogue which only allows very few broadcasters operate, in the digital platform one frequency gives more than 20 broadcasters a chance to operate.

“The regulatory authority will now be able to provide more frequencies to different prayers in the ICT industry. In doing so, we are also making access to information, which is one of the fundamental principles of democracy, achievable,” he explained.