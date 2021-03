Death has been announced of Deputy Regional Governor for UTM Party in the Central Region Phillibet Yabwalo.

Kasungu District governor for UTM, Gerald Daniel Mbewe confirmed the development on Saturday in an interview with a local media.

According to Mbewe, the late Yabwalo died last night of high blood pressure and diabetes at Kasungu District Hospital e while receiving treatment.

Burial and funeral ceremony is expected to take place on Sunday in the area of Senior Chief Kaomba in Kasungu.