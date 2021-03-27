Govt Asked To Value Mental Health Experts

By Gracian Jeke

Group photo for the congregation – pic by Gracian Jeke – Mana

Mzuzu, March 27, Mana: Mental Health graduates from St. John of God College of Health Sciences in Mzuzu have asked government to recognise the importance of mental health workers by employing them in government health facilities.

The call was made during the 12th Congregation of St. John of God College of Health Sciences in the city where 89 students graduated with Bachelor of Science in Mental Health Psychiatric, Bachelor of Science Clinical Medicine and Diploma in Nursing.

The graduates’ representative, Rachael Kaphwiyo, told journalists on the sidelines of the event that government takes time to employ mental health workers because their services are underrated.

“We are not recognised as mental health experts because government takes time to employ us and we feel that there is stigma to the patients as well as us (Mental Health workers),” said Kaphwiyo.

She said mental well-being is equally an important health aspect that needs attention like any physical illness such as COVID-19.

“It’s good that when you are assisting a patient with a physical problem to also assess their psychological part.

“The family also gets distressed when they have a patient with mental illness and they too need help,” she said.

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Director of Research, Professor Welos Singini, who presided over the event on behalf of Mzuni Vice Chancellor, said there is mental health crisis in the country due to COVID-19 emanating from stigma and discrimination.

“COVID-19 has brought its own aspect of stigma and discrimination and in the process; we have seen a lot of disorientation among citizens.

“At the same time, as a country, we are challenged in terms of human capacity to manage such kind of crisis,” he said.

University of Malawi (Unima) Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Alfred Mtenje, said the country has rising cases of mental illness that need professionals to address them.

Besides COVID-19, of late the country has experienced a rise in rape and defilement cases whose victims need mental health workers to recover from depression.

Mtenje said higher education institutions have responsibility to train professionals in mental health management in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.

“As Unima, we are collaborating with St. John of God College of Health Sciences to support their program of Bachelors of Science in Mental Health training.

“But even as Unima, we also have programs at Kamuzu College of Nursing focusing on mental health to assist the country on mental health and illness,” he said.

St. John of God College of Health Sciences Principal, Dr. Esmie Mkwinda urged the graduates to stick to standards and provide quality health services to patients.