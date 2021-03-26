Unconfirmed: MCP’s Propagandist Kasakula Appointed Director General For MBC

Kasakula rewarded

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Board has appointed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Propagandist George Kasakula as Director General for the state broadcaster, according to unconfirmed reports.

Kasakula, who is the Editor in Chief for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Mouth-Piece Times Group, has been a critic of former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The appointment of Kasakula who once contested at MCP’s Primaries in Kasungu follows rubber-stamping interviews the board conducted on Wednesday in Lilongwe.

According to Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako about seven people attended the interviews. The Minister also indicated that results would be out soon.

The Position of Director General at the state broadcaster fell vacant after the board fired Aubrey Sumbuleta over incompetence.