Nankhumwa Asks Parliament to Probe Alleged Training Of MCP Youths in Fire-Arm

Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has asked Defence and Security Committee of Parliament to investigate the alleged fire arm training of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths.

The call follows revelations that President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration is training dozens of MCP youth militia at Mtakataka Police Training School in Dedza district.

The ‘Shocking’ revelations were made recently in Parliament by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator George Chaponda when president Chakwera appeared before the August house.

Chaponda asked the President Chakwera if the training of the MCP youths in fire arms was part of Youths empowerment his government is geared to promote.

But Chakwera was rescued by his Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda who said the question involves the security of the country and cannot be answered in parliament.