Cops Still Hunting For Dedza NRB Robbers

Ntcheu NRB office

Police are still hunting for criminals who broke into National Registration Bureau (NRB) offices in Ntcheu and went away with 18 computers, two power banks and two Samsung A10+ Tablets.

According to Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Hastings Chigalu, the robbery happened on Wednesday at around 12 mid night.

“Police were called to the scene after a report of suspicious activity but the time we arrived the suspects believed to have broken into the office had already fled the scene,” said Chigalu.

Meanwhile, Ntcheu Principal Registration Officer, Peter Kacheche, said operations at the office have been halted.

He said their services have been paralyzed since they cannot register any one up until government comes to their rescue.

“According to our preliminary search, six rooms have been broken into and the thieves went away with 18 BRK laptops, two power banks, six metres chitenje cloth and social welfare money amounting to K180, 000. All these are valued at not less than K15.5 million,” said Kacheche.

Kacheche assured all Ntcheu citizens that they should not get worried about loss of their personal information saying details of all registrants is backed up at the headquarters in Lilongwe.