By-Elections: DPP’s Nankhumwa to Storm Karonga…Msaka Invades Ntchisi North Constituency

With few days before the much awaited 30th March By-elections, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for South, Kondwani Nankhumwa is expected to storm Karonga North West on Saturday to campaign for DPP’s candidate Lusubilo Kamwambi.

Nankhumwa, who is also leader of Opposition in Parliament, will first address a rally at Chinsebe before proceeding to address a main rally at St Mary’s Primary School Ground at Karonga Boma.

The main speakers at the mega campaign rally include DPP’s Secretary General Grezelder Wa Jeffrey, Ackim Mwanza who is the Regional Governor for the North, DPP’s Treasurer General Jappie Mhango and other top party officials.

MEC will conduct by-elections in Karonga North West Constituency following the death of DPP Member of parliament James Kamwambi who died last month of Covid-19.

In related Development, DPP’s Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka on Friday stormed Ntchisi North Constituency to campaign for DPP’s candidate Lansford Mambeya.

Msaka was accompanied by DPP Vice President for the Central Region Zaria Chakale and David Kambalame who is DPP’s regional governor for the Central region.

The campaign period for the By-elections will be closed on Sunday, 28 March 2021, according to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).