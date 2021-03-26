Attacks On Albino Resurface; Child With Albinism Abducted In Chikwawa

A two year old boy with albinism has been abducted at Tulusida Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa, National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed in a statement.

According to Kadadzera, the Child (name withheld) was abducted from her mother in the wee hours of Friday while the two were sleeping in their room.

The police have since assured relatives and all Malawians that it is on the ground following all leads to find the abducted child.

“The MPS thus calls upon those who may have information on the missing child to come forward and inform the police.

MPS is ever grateful to patriotic Malawians who always come forward with useful information leading to breakthroughs of serious crimes,” the statement reads in part.

Association of Persons with Albinism president, Ian Simbota, says the association is helping the police to look for the abducted child.

Recently, another person with albinism was also abducted in Mangochi district.

During Campaign, President Lazarus Chakwera promised to bring to an end attacks on persons with albinism in the country.