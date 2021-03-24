AFORD’s Chihana Concludes Campaign In Karonga West Ahead Of By-election

ON THE MOVE: Chihana and his wife Tadala and Malani Mtonga arriving at the rally

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President Enoch ‘simbi yamoto’ Chihana on Wednesday, March, 24,2021 concluded a day long exhaustive campaign tour in Karonga West to drum up support for candidate, Fwasani Silungwe.

Chihana stormed Karonga West accompanied by his wife Tadala Chihana, Malani Mtonga, AFORD Vice President for Central region, Talinani Chipeta.

Speaking at Mayemo, Malema, kaporo and ngelenge where he had stop tours, Chihana praised Silungwe as an industrious and hardworking, who is admirably successful in life and that he is loyal and dedicated member of the party.

“This son of yours is a disciplined person and extremely hardworking. He is the epitome symbol of excellence and development. I am crossing my fingers that since AFORD is in Alliance with MCP whose President is also State President of the country, the constituency will change the face in respect of development. I humbly implore you to vote for Silungwe”, said Chihana to the jubilation of the voters.

Chihana also thanked the people of Karonga for voting Tonse Alliance government in the court backed election that show DPP losing power.

VICTORY QUEENS POSE FOR A PHOTO

In all the venues the AFORD President praised President Chakwera for his vision regardless of the set back that his administration is facing like of covid-19 pandemic which has brought the economy to it’s knees there by making like difficult for a common man in the village.

“Am here by declaring that all promises that President Chakwera in conjunction with AFORD made to the people of Karonga will come to light soon following drastic measures the Chakwera administration has put in place to arrest all people who used to plunder resources of government at the expense of the poor Malawians, ” said Simbi yamoto Chihana in his decisive speech.

By election which is slated for 30th March is happening following the death of James Kamwambi of DPP who succumbed to COVID-19 last month.

Hundreds of people turned up to listen to the ‘true son of the north’ Chihana who has vowed to revive AFORD come rain,come sunshine.

AFORD is accredited for bringing democracy in this country under late Thom Chakukwa Chihana.