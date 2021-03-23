VP Chilima, Taskforce Members Salute Malawians For Input

CHILIMA: Thank you all

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima who chairs the the Public Service Systems Review Taskforce has expressed gratitude to all Malawians who responded positively to the Taskforce’s call for views, proposals and comments on the review of Public Service Systems.

Three weeks ago the Taskforce called on the public and stakeholder groups to send their input to the team as they an ambitious and radical attempt to comb through the public sector.

Public Sector Reforms Public Relations Officer McCarthy Mwaluwimba said the Taskforce was grateful for the feedback that Malawians sent through.

“With the call for submissions closed on March 21st, 2021, there has been overwhelming feedback, suggestions and views on all the systems under review namely: System of Allowances; System of Procurement; System of Employment Contracts; Conditions of Service; and Restructuring of the Public Service,” he said.

Mwaluwimba further said the Taskforce was assuring the general public that it values every submission it has received.

“The Taskforce is analyzing all the information which will be crucial towards the finalization of the Recommendation Report to be submitted to His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic, within 90 days as mandated,” he said.

The 90 days that the Taskforce was given ends on May 24, 2021.