Police Apprehends Five Congolese for Illegal Entry

By Blessings Kapina

Lilongwe, March 23, Mana: Police in Rumphi are keeping in custody five Congolese Nationals for entering Malawi without valid documents.

Rumphi Public Relations Officer, Henry Mnjere said the suspects were arrested during the night of March 21 to 22, 2021 at Chitimba Roadblock in Rumphi District.

Mnjere said on the material date, officers from Chitimba Police unit were manning the said roadblock and whilst there, two unknown motorcyclists were heading Mzuzu from Karonga carrying passengers.

As the motorcyclists were approaching the roadblock, they dropped the passengers and immediately ran away with their motorcycles.

Surprised with what was happening, police officers followed up and took the dropped passengers for interrogation.

Upon being quizzed, the passengers failed to communicate in the country’s vernacular languages and were requested to produce their travelling documents which they did not have. This led to their arrest.

The suspected illegal immigrants have since been charged with illegal entry into Malawi and will appear in a court of law soon.

The suspects are Esther Neema, 40, Kashindi Djuma, 10, Fyda Bukuru, 18, Abubacar Samuel, 25 and John Foster, 30, all from Democratic Republic of Congo.