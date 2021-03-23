Justice For APM Bank Account Finally Opened: Target to Raise MK 69.5 Million For Mutharika’s Court Bills

Former President Peter Mutharika

A group of people doubled as Concerned Citizens has finally opened a bank account to raise MK 69.5 Million towards the payment of court bills for former President Peter Mutharika and Chief Secretary to the government Lloyd Muhara.

Concerned citizens made the announcement in a statement jointly signed by its National Chairman Mungando Nyirenda and National Coordinator Bertha Mkawachale tittle ‘Justice for Former President’.

The High Court ordered the Mutharika and Muhara to pay the sum as legal costs to Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and Association of Magistrates on their role in the attempt to remove chief justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice Edward Twea.

In a statement the concerned Citizens said President Chakwera and his Tonse Administration are using the case to ‘politically prosecute’ the former leader Mutharika and weaken the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“It is for this reason that we the concerned citizens issue this statement and raise a moral question as to how do the court expect the former President to comply with the court order when the same court is fully aware that it allowed the freezing of the accused’s bank accounts?”

“Should we say this is justice being administered on the Statesman that is Mutharika or this is a mere political persecution? Can’t this be construed as an attempt on the part of the Tonse Alliance administration under President Lazarus Chakwera to finish off Mutharika in a deliberate attempt to weaken the DPP which is a major opposition political party? ,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further reads: “We felt the pressure was just too much on the former President, and unfortunately everyone seems not to care as people have folded their arms and are just looking at what is happening to Mutharika. What we are forgetting is that a very bad precedent is being set today, and after APM we do not know who is next in line to be victimized.

“In the same vein we would like to make a passionate appeal to Malawians of goodwill both within and outside the country and other nationals to join our initiative to raise funds to settle the MK69.5 million our former head of state is expected to settle as determined by the courts.”

To contribute towards ‘Justice for Former President; Peter Mutharika’ follow Facebook page Find ‘Justice for APM’ or using below bank details:

Account number; 1400000439055

Account name: Tikondane Club

Branch: FDH Old Town