ITSANANA: Minister Mtambo Booed In Parliament

Opposition Members of Parliament on Tuesday booed Minister of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo as he was presenting a ministerial statement.

Minster of Civic Education and National Unity Timothy Mtambo

The opposition lawmakers accused Mtambo of destroying the unity of the country during post-elections violence when he was leading Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) violent demonstrations.

During the post-elections violence public and private properties worthy millions of kwacha’s were destroyed by Mtambo and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters.

Recently, Mwanza West Parliamentarian Joyce Chitsulo asked President Chakwera to fire Mtambo describing him as a ‘white elephant’ in his cabinet.

According to Chitsulo, Mtambo was doing nothing to Malawians apart from holding meetings with chiefs and religious leaders just to claim allowances.

“Mr, President you relieve the duties of the Civic Education Minister because he has not performed according to the expected standards of a unifying ministry like that one,” said Joyce Chitsulo who is also Chairperson of Public Appointment Committee of Parliament.

Of late Mtambo has come under fire from many people for his underperformance in his ministry and many Malawians believe he will be one cabinet minister to lose his job in the forth coming cabinet reshuffle.