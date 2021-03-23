Capstone LTD Donates PPEs to Malawi Red Cross Society

By Gladys Kamakanda

MRCS Director of Programs Chisala and Capstone rep PIllai handing over the PPEs

Lilongwe, March 23, Mana: The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Monday received various Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from Capstone Limited in support of its work in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

The PPEs include 245,000 3ply masks, 40,000 KN95 face masks and 300 inflamed thermometers.

MRCS Director of Programs, Prisca Chisala, was grateful for the donation saying Capstone has fulfilled its corporate social responsibility through the donation.

She said the PPEs will go a long way to supporting volunteers who are working as frontline workers as well as other relevant stakeholders that the organization is working together with.

“The donation has come at a right time that MRCS continues working with various stakeholders mainly the Government of Malawi through Ministry of Health in preventing and controlling the pandemic.

“You may wish to know that as MRCS we started supporting the government in our auxiliary role of responding to Covid-19 where at the moment mainly we are continuing with various Covid-19 interventions including the rolling out of the Covid-19 vaccine,” said Chisala.

Vipin Sasidharan Pillai, who represented Capstone Limited, said the donation was part of the corporate social responsibility.

He said the main purpose of the donation was to join government and other stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.