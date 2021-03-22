TNM Hands Over Laptops to Sponsored Students

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Nsapato (right) poses with three of the students after presenting the brand new laptops

Malawi’s pioneer mobile tech company, TNM plc, has handed over laptops to four University students the company has been sponsoring from their secondary education since 2013.

Presenting the laptops in Blantyre, TNM Brand and Communications Manager, Limbani Nsapato said the story of donation of the laptops to the four university students dates back to 2013.

“In 2013, former State President Dr.Joyce Banda mobilized support for the promotion of girls’ education and a request was sent to TNM plc to support the initiatives to which TNM plc responded positively by adopting to offer scholarships to 20 girls from various secondary school across the country to pursue their secondary education for a period of four years from Form 1 to Form 4.”

“The sponsorship of the 20 girls elapsed in 2017 when the beneficiaries completed their secondary school education. However, four students were selected to continue their tertiary education at different public universities in Malawi. These are Elizabeth Kaungama at Chancellor College, Tadala Jeremiah of College of Medicine, Jeany Safari and Violet Tiyamike Phiri of Kamuzu College of Nursing who are all in second year now,” explained Nsapato.

He said the students were in need of laptops to help them in their academic journey hence the donation by TNM plc. The laptops are worth K1.6 million.

“We felt that the provision of laptops is going to help the students in the studies especially in this age digital age where students are required to submit assignments electronically and also in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need of laptops for students is paramount as some classes are conducted virtually,” said Nsapato.

One of the students Tadala Jeremiah thanked TNM plc for the gesture saying the laptop provision could not have come at any better time.

“For a university student a laptop or personal computer is a must have especially now that most of the teaching and research is being done online because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This laptop will help me in my studies and I am motivated to do more so that when I finish I should also help others. I thank TNM plc for supporting me since my secondary school days,” said Jeremiah.