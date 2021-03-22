President Chakwera Describes Late John Magufuli As A Hero of Africa

By Kondanani Chilimunthaka

President Chakwera receiving a guard of honour upon arrival

Malawi State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has said, the departed President of Tanzania, late John Pombe Magufuli was an icon and hero whose name needs to be preserved in Africa as a symbol of a kind of resolve that will create the long awaited Africa.

President Chakwera was speaking during the funeral service of late Tanzanian President at Jamhuri Stadium in the capital Dodoma – Tanzania.

Chakwera told the gathering that if Magufuli’s work can be venerated in every part of African countries, it can be an example of everyone imitating him.

Chakwera said the life of late Magufuli is inspiring as he has left a mark that Africa has all resources for development it deserves even without depending on foreign assistance as long as laziness and corruption is defeated.

In his speech president Chakwera remembered the time he went on a working tour to Tanzania where a lot of bilateral talks between Dodoma and Lilongwe were held by late Magofuli and him, saying death has robbed the two countries.

Southern Africa Decelopment Community (SADC) heads of state and other African leaders which include President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, who is the current chairperson for SADC, Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Zambia and Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana attended the funeral service in Dodoma.

President Magufuli died last week and is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday March 26, 2021 at his home village in Chato after a requiem mass at Chato Catholic Parish.