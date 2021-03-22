Police in Chiradzulu fails to handle borehole vandalism

By Emily Kaliwo

Chiradzulu, March 21, Mana: Chiradzulu District Water Officer (DWO), McPherson Kuseli says borehole vandalism in the district is on the rise because the police are lacking proper procedures when handling the criminal malpractice.

Kuseli made the remarks on Friday when an organisation in the water sector called Water for People presented an update on two initiatives Charity Water and Thank You to District Executive Committee meeting where vandalism of boreholes and water equipment were raised as a major challenge in safe water provision.

As Kuseli made his allegation the police chief in the district said this was news to him because he never received a complaint on borehole or water equipment vandalism.

He maintained that police are failing to tackle the vandalism of water equipment hence the rise of such cases.

“People in the community are able to apprehend the people involved in the malpractice and hand them over to police, but a few days later, people are seen back in their communities without being taken to court,” said Kuseli, adding that this was frustrating efforts to address the mater.

The District Water Officer urged the communities to ensure the safety of their boreholes by putting security measures in water points for sustainable safe water consumption.

Chiradzulu Police Station Officer, Senior Superintendent, Clifford Mkweche said he has never received any complaints on borehole vandalism since he came in office in January this year.

In his remarks, First Grade Magistrate, Lameck Mkwapatila said the communities should be empowered to find out from the police as to why the suspects are seen back in the community.

He said communities have the right to demand and seek justice where justice seems questionable.

Acting District Commissioner for Chiradzulu, Ellestina Mmame said borehole vandalism is common and it is a long time problem in the district such that the water officer and other partners provide various mechanisms to address the problems to no avail.

She however, called for more round table discussions among the concerned sectors to find lasting solution to the problem so that people in the district should be provided with secure water sources.