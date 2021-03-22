Man Arrested For Secretly Filming A Couple Having Sex

Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 24-year old Man identified as Mayeso Khobidi for secretly filming a wife and husband while having sex on their matrimonial bed.

According to police report, the suspect is said to have secretly recorded the act through the window and later shared the clips on social media platforms such as Whatsapp and Facebook a development which angered the couple.

The suspect will appear in court soon over cyber harassment which is contrary to section 88 of Electronic Transaction Act.

The suspect Mayeso Khobidi hails from Chiuzira village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Tsabango in Lilongwe District.