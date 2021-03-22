Magufuli Run With A Vision – Chakwera

By Patricia Kapulula

Chakwera interacts with Vice President Saulos Chilima before he leaves for the State Funeral of Tanzanian President late Dr John Pombe Magufuli at KIA-Photo by Lisa Kadango

Lilongwe, March 22, Mana: President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has described, the late President of the United Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli, as a man who ran with a vision and a mission in his calling.

Chakwera made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Monday on his departure to Tanzania to attend the State funeral of late Magufuli.

Magufuli, who was the fifth president of Tanzania, died on March 17 of heart complications.

Chakwera, who was seen off by Vice President, Saulos Chilima and some cabinet ministers among others, said he will remember the late Magufuli for his dedication to his calling.

Chilima captured during the departure of President Lazarus Chakwera to Tanzania for the State funeral of Late Dr John Pombe Magufuli

“He was a man whom I related with so well. He was a man who ran with a vision and a mission because he knew that he had a special ministry,” he said.

The president has since called upon the people of Tanzania to forge ahead in creating a Tanzania that the late Magufuli wanted.

“My deepest condolences to the people of Tanzania. I believe that the Tanzanians will not only accept this, but move on to achieve and be a kind of people that Magufuli always wanted them to be,” said the president.

The state funeral takes place today (Monday) at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma. Chakwera returns home this afternoon.