Deputy Minister Clears Mist Over Chiefs Houses

By Steve Chirombo

Unfinished project for Senior Chief Chapananga. Pic, Steve Chirombo (Mana)

Chikwawa, March 21, Mana: Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Harima Daud on Friday alleged the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime used to use construction of chiefs houses as a campaign gimmick.

The deputy minister made the remarks when she officially opened Chapananga Rural Growth Centre in the district.

During the function, Senior Chief Chapananga took advantage of the minister’s presence to express worry over his unfinished house.

He bemoaned delay in the completion of his house which currently stands above window level saying the house he is currently occupying is dilapidated.

“It would be better you go and inspect my uncompleted house before you leave this place because the house that I am occupying is in bad state not befitting my status as a chief,” the senior chief said while calling for speedy completion of the house.

The local government ministry under the DPP regime in 2020 issued a letter instructing some councils in the country to start constructing houses for some chiefs.

Senior Chief Chapananga however, commended the ministry of local government for opening the rural growth center saying it would facilitate rural development.

The deputy minister however, said it was unfortunate that chiefs were treated this way as this was a mockery to chiefs that deserve much respect.

She therefore said the Tonse Alliance led government will ensure that the houses are given urgent attention so that they are completed and be ready for occupation.

“Let me clear the misconceptions that might be there surrounding the program to construct houses for some chiefs in the country,” she said, adding that the previous government had no financial resources when it initiated the project to construct the houses for chiefs.

She alleged that the previous (DPP) government only used the initiative as a campaign tool to wool votes when there was no money for the project and probably this is the reason why there was delay to complete them.

On rural and social infrastructural development, the minister said the Tonse Alliance led government will ensure that people in the rural areas are provided with development projects as those in urban areas to minimise the disparities between people in rural and urban areas.