Civil Servants Urged To Disseminate Vaccine Information

By Patricia Kapulula

Retired PS and Member of Civil Service Task Force Elsie Tembo gets her jab

Lilongwe, March 22, Mana: Civil Servants in the country have been urged to take a role in disseminating messages on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to dismiss misinformation and disinformation regarding the vaccine.

Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Janet Banda, made the appeal at Capital Hill in Lilongwe on Monday when she launched COVID-19 vaccination for civil servants.

The remarks come amidst misinformation and disinformation about the vaccine from different sources including social media.

Banda, who led civil servants in getting the jab, said the latter (civil servants) have a responsibility to fellow citizens by coming forward to get the jab, saying there is enough vaccine for all.

“I encourage them to come forward now that Capital Hill has opened up. I want to encourage them not to listen to social media messages going around scaring people about the vaccine,” she said.

However, Banda pointed out that the vaccine was not meant to replace other preventive measures, hence the need to for people to continue following all the preventive measures despite getting the jab.

Secretary for Health, Charles Mwansambo, dismissed fears of the vaccine running out, saying there is enough for all those targeted.

“Currently, we have received 360, 000 from the COVAX facility. We also received 15, 000 from the Indian Government and there is another 100, 000 coming in the next few days.

“From the COVAX Facility, we are hoping to get another 1, 260, 000 doses before the month of May,” said Mwansambo.

He said through the COVAX Facility, the country is going to get enough doses for 3.8 million people, translating to 7.6 million doses of the vaccine.

Malawi is administering the AstraZeneca vaccine whose campaign was launched on March 11, 2021.

President Chakwera was the first to receive the jab in Zomba while his Vice, Saulos Chilima got his in Mzuzu.

The vaccine, which is being given in phases, started with health workers in the first week. It has now been expanded to those above 60 years of age and those with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes among others.