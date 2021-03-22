Chakwera Hires Govati Nyirenda As Presidential Photographer

Chakwera: made the appointment

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has hired veteran photographer Govati Nyirenda as Presidential Photographer, the Publication has learnt.

According to a Memo made available to the publication, the appointment was with effect from 1st of March 2021.

Until his appointment Nyirenda was working as head of Photographic Section at the Malawi News Agency (Mana) which is under the Ministry of Information, a position which has been assigned to Lisa Kadango.

“Iam pleased to inform you that it has pleased the appointing authority to re-assign Mr. Govati Nyirenda to state house as presidential photographer,” reads the memo in part.

The Veteran Photographer Nyirenda has covered all former presidents including the immediate past President Professor Peter Mutharika.