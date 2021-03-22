Chakwera Delivers Moving Eulogy At Magufuli’s Funeral

By Linda Moyo in Dodoma, Tanzania

Dodoma, March 22, Mana: Malawi President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has described the late John Pombe Magufuli an Icon and a hero in the African Continent.

Speaking at Jamhuri Stadium in the Tanzanian capital Dodoma on Monday, Chakwera said Africa has lost one of its finest sons who believed in change and economic empowerment for his people.

“Not only did John Pombe Magufuli inspire Tanzanians, but also Africa as a whole,” said Chakwera.

He further said Magufuli’s ways of fighting corruption has changed Tanzania to what the country is now.

The Malawi President said when people said recklessness in the public service could not be cured, they didn’t see Magufuli coming and when they said African States could not be reliable on their income, they did not see Magufuli coming.

Chakwera said it was an honour to have the privilege of learning from the unpredictable Magufuli and that his ways of African transformation would forever be remembered.

He said the family of late John Pombe Magufuli and Tanzanians are in grief and deep shock for the passing of their own president and that Malawians are grieving with them.

“Let me assure you your Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan that Malawi stands with you during this hard moment,” Chakwera said.

The Malawian leader is among the 10 African presidents that joined Tanzanians at Jamhuri Stadium to pay their last honour to their loved President.

The body of John Pombe Magufuli will be laid to rest on Friday, March 26, 2021 in his home town Chato.