The Police in Mzimba are hunting for thugs who have brutally killed Reverend Stantin Mchulu of Kamalambo CCAP church around Jenda in the wee hours of Sunday.

Mzimba Police Deputy Publicist, John Nyirongo confirmed the development in an interview.

Nyirongo said Rev Mchulu was stabbed in the back at his home near the church premises.

Mchulu was pronounced dead on arrival at Jenda Health Center where he had been rushed.