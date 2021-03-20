OG Issah Donates Plastic Chairs to Zomba School

Independent candidate in the March 30 by-elections, Mahomed Hanif Osman, popularly known as OG Issah has donated 100 chairs to Katete Primary School in Zomba.

Osman, who is contesting for a parliamentary seat at Zomba Changalume constituency, said he was touched with the situation at the school hence making an instant donation.

“There are some situations that move you to help and you don’t have to wait to be a Member of Parliament to help,” said Osman.

The independent candidate further pledged to donate to the school notebooks, buckets, hand sanitizers, hoes and slashers, among other things which he was asked to assist with.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Headmistress for the school, Louisa Thathiwa said she was very grateful for the donation they have received.

“We only had 8 chairs before this donation, now we have 108 chairs,” she said.

Thathiwa further asked to Osman to continue the good deeds he has started as the school has many problems which need assistance.

“We were given MK715 000 for the school’s annual budget and that is not enough to cater for all the needs at the school. We need additional school blocks and a staff room,” added Thathiwa.

Group Village Headman Issah concurred with Thathiwa on the need to continue assisting the school and the community.

“We have an orphanage with 65 children and is in need of financial assistance to improve the welfare of the children, ” concluded GVH Issah.-(Story By Leah Malimbasa, MEC Stringer)