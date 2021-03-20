Off the Wall Of Councillor Leonard Chimbanga: Mr President, Cancel Your Trip to Tanzania

Below is a picture of the first cabinet meeting by the new president Samia Suluhu Hassan. No one is wearing a mask.This is normal in Tanzania the country is yet to acknowledge the existence of the Covid.

No Masks: Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan first cabinet meeting

Mourners in the streets are also not wearing any Masks. This means our President and his entourage are at risk from the moment they set foot in Dar Salaam. I understand we are neighbors and the two were close but his safety is a priority.

Until such a time when the country starts following World Health Organization guidelines, our people must avoid these gatherings and can follow the proceedings via Television.

No Social distance, No Masks: Mourners in Tanzania

So Mr. President Please Cancel your 22nd March plans to travel to Tanzania unless you intend to follow the proceedings in the comfort of your hotel room.