No Retreat; No Surrender: Teachers to Resume Strike Monday

Some Concerned Teachers in Public Primary, Secondary and Teachers training schools have threatened to resume national wide strike on Monday, 22 March over Covid-19 risk allowances.

Teachers are frustrated that the time frame Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) and government had agreed to address their concerns has elapsed without anything tangible.

In a letter to the TUM leadership, Secretary General for the Concerned Teachers, Azeez Losa says the strike will only be called off after their grievances are addressed.

According to Losa, they will no longer tolerate discussions; stressing enough is enough because they are civil servants and not civil slaves.