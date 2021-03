File: Late Magufuli and Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will on Monday attend the state funeral of former President of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday. The statement said details for the trip will be announced in the due course.

The late John Pombe Magufuli who died on Thursday will be buried on March 25 at his Chato home in Geita, north-western part of Tanzania.