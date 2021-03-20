Breaking News Forum bails out Gift Phiri

BLESSED IS THE HAND THAT GIVETH: Breaking News representative handing over the cash to Gift as his mother looks on

Breaking News which is a WhatsApp Forum has today donated K128,000 towards a nine year old boy Gift Phiri who until this donation was a standard three dropout.

The money is meant at helping him to go back to school. Phiri was the bread winner through Mbaula making.

Alfred Chauwa who is Chairperson and founder of Breaking News Media has since commended all well wishers who donated the cash for the good job.

Chauwa says there is need for Gift to go back to school and continue his innovation after attaining good education.

In her speech after receiving the donation, the grandmother to Gift thanked Breaking News group for the donation and appealed the group to do the same to other needy learners.

On his part the team leader Chilimunthaka encouraged Gift to work hard in class for him to succeed while urging the grandmother to use the donation for the intended purpose.

Breaking News is a WhatsApp forum that was created on May 31,2018 and currently has 229 members and came to Gift’s rescue after his story was published by Vinjeru Ngwira of Avant News group.