Muluzi, Mutharika, Chihana Dynasties Must Fall For Democracy To Win

Analysis by Victoria Simbi

Why Atupele Austin Muluzi has failed miserably in his political journey is a very simple issue. And he will never make it in the future because he allowed his dad to make UDF a family organization. To back up my point, the senior Muluzi is the Patron of the Party meaning nothing can be done in the party without his signature approval or disapproval.

The ‘family tree politics’ has not only in not only in UDF. AFORD too has the same syndrome. But will DPP follow the same path? Simple arithmetic below.

Thom Chakukwa Chihana begat Enoch Chihana. Enoch Chihana has been an MP for sometime and he eventually lost interest to contest in Rumphi Central Constituency after noticing that his popularity has nose dived. Charles Mhango could have easily won that seat last year if he had played his cards well. But the same spirit of many lawyers of not interacting with common man costed him a golden opportunity to grab the seat on a ‘silver plater’.

Bakili Muluzi begat Atupele Austin Muluzi and the son became an MP to a constituency that his father does not even come from. Bakili Muluzi had to send Thengo Maloya who was an MP for that constituency abroad to get an ambassadorial post just to accommodate his son, Atupele in those days. And Atupele won the seat for two consecutive terms and finally people said enough with dynasty and he was given an exit door when angry people voted for an independent candidate.

Imagine, we are talking of Machinga here. You and me, believe it’s the headquarters of UDF by any standard. But things are not the same as we speak. DPP Vice President for the Eastern region Bright Msaka has eclipsed Atupele Muluzi in that district. And Machinga has now become the headquarters of DPP in the Eastern region. Look at DPP MPs found in that district now.

On Thursday, the 18th of March,2021, the junior Muluzi, to be specific Atupele of ung’onoung’ono fame opened a symposium of which the party is trying to find ways of rebranding in readiness for 2025 polls.

While opening the meeting, in his speech Atupele decided to delink himself from his father that UDF is not a Muluzi family. Which no sound voter will believe that. If UDF is not a property of Muluzi family why is that his father is still a patron of the party? So Atupele is lying at a strategic planning meeting. Malawi with her people!

The fruits of strategic planning won’t be achieved as long as Bakili Muluzi is still calling the shots. Its dead deal and we can easily say, Atupele Austin Muluzi will never be the President or Vice President of this country because of family tree politics.

Everyone knows that Atupele is not a bad guy but the situation which his father created makes him being hated by voters. And it remain the same. No wonder he got only 200,000 votes in 2019 tripartite elections.

Its against this background that Atupele has realised that he must start preaching about UDF not being a family organization but that is too late the bus has already left the stage. His dad had marred his future. The only solace he has now is to pray that he keeps on being appointed minister in a very government that comes in at the back of party’s MPs who hold the cards for the party.

The same scenario is with Enoch Chihana who can not dispute that his resurrection has come because of Chakwera is funding him for 2025 magic polls.

MCP is trying to deflate the popularity of UTM and Chilima in the northern region which is a tall order at all as we stand now. Enock is not a political threat to Chilima and he shall never be and MCP is just wasting their resources on a barren exercise.

How naive can MCP be at times as they think Chinana dynasty can effect the presidential elections to the point of making Chakwera a king once again. MCP is a big party and has just to plan on their own now.

This takes me to another person who has just come on the political scene at the back of his uncle, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In all fairness, Daliso Kabambe is not a bad guy in his own capacity.

But Kabambe is riding on his uncle who to win the DPP Presidency at the expense of some seniors who have suffered a lot to make DPP continue to breathing on the political map. And this makes Kabambe already a puppet even before DPP goes to its convention. The worst scenario is that Kabambe is using the same people who misled APM when DPP was in government and this a threat most DPP members are fearing shall happen.

Let us call a spade a spade at times just to save our democracy.

DPP started losing direction the day APM picked chimulirenji as his running mate. That was horrendous decision which Peter Mutharika shall regret for all of his life. That day, if he had picked people like Chimunthu Banda, Bright Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Walter Nyamilandu, Jappie Mhango or even Professor Etta Banda people could have regarded him a serious man. But by picking a person of Chimulirenje caliber many Malawians knew that he had picked him deliberately who is politically weak so that he can and work at his at his beset. A thing that backfired beyond repair. That is how some professors can be poor when it comes to make crucial decisions at a very crucial time. In short, it’s APM who made DPP to lose elections. It was by choice and design.

The same mistake of making important decisions at crossroads is what is happening today with the choice of his nephew to inherit his kingship

Peter Mutharika adminstration was regarded as masters of tribalism. This was another reason why many people didn’t like DPP. It was all about mulakho wa Llomwe in everything. A thing that DPP failed to defend because evidence was there.

Once beaten, twice shy. But does APM learn from his terrible mistakes. It seems not so as he spending sleepless nights trying to make Daliso Kabambe, President of DPP at a very wrong time where tides of politics have completely changed. That people no longer want to hear of family tree politics. Whosoever is advising APM on this does not love DPP at all and MCP must be very happy to see Mutharika making such kindergarten mistakes.

For your information have you ever heard MCP talking ill of Kabambe? They won’t talk now deliberately because they want Peter Mutharika to commit such error and the rest shall be history.

Thyolo, Machinga and Rumphi SHALL never produce a president under this generation anymore. It’s a closed chapter and whether you like it or not just take your hypertension medicines to contain the blood pressure regulations in your body from now and evermore.

DPP must really think deep now. Does the party really wants to be described and associated with Mutharika anymore? And for why? Does the party think that a person from Thyolo can lead this country again during 2025 polls? And for why?Does the party really think that with Thyolo name, 50+1 Malawians can go for Kabambe? Has DPP find a feet in the northern region which shall be a kingmaker in 2025 with Kabambe?

MCP is making a lot of mistakes now and that if elections were to be heard today, DPP could win the elections but not with Kabambe at the helm. That one forget. I mean nobody will vote for Kabambe even most DPP members would vote for either Chilima or Chakwera than him and the reasons I have already share above.

DPP shall end like a social club. DPP shall end like PP. DPP shall end like AFORD. DPP shall end like UDF if something is not done so quickly to fix this party.

But DPP is a strong brand if it can shake off this dust of family tree politics and put someone who has a national appeal and win the polls come 2025.

Let me help you with names that can take DPP back into government and can work well with northern region.

Joseph Mwanamveka, Bright Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Walter Nyamilandu, Chimunthu Banda. DPP folks, get one from these people then you are assured of 2025 with MCP losing trust in the eyes of the people each passing day. Be assured that you can make it but not with Thyolo name.

Since Professor Arthur Peter loves power, he will grab the Patron position in the party as Bakili Muluzi did with UDF. And is what makes some DPP members cry.

Atupele, Daliso and Enock are all in politics because of their fathers and uncle now. Malawi of today, will never accept to be ruled by such dynasty anymore. That chapter is gone and closed.