Firebrand Joyce Chitsulo asks Chakwera to fire Underperforming Minister Timothy Mtambo

CHITSULO: Mtambo has not performed according to the expected standard

Fresh calls have emerged for President Lazarus Chakwera to fire all underperforming Ministers and Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo name has been singled out as the worst underperforming Minister in the cabinet.

Mwanza West Parliamentarian Joyce Chitsulo told President Chakwera in Parliament on Wednesday, March 17, that Mtambo is a ‘white elephant’ in his cabinet saying he was doing nothing to Malawians apart from holding meetings with chiefs and religious leaders just to claim allowances.

“Mr, President you relieve the duties of the Civic Education Minister because he has not performed according to the expected standards of a unifying ministry like that one, ” said Joyce Chitsulo who is also Chairperson of Public Appointment Committee of Parliament to the jubilation of Opposition MPs.

But speaking to MIJ radio in reaction to the accusations levelled against him in Parliament by Chitsulo, the beleaguered Minister who is full of controversies parried away the fears that he is not in control of the Ministry but that some Malawians like Joyce Chitsulo have personal vendetta against him.

“I have a impeccable records when I have been assigned to perform duties. To run a ministry is the most easiest thing I can not allow to fail,” said Mtambo who is well known for destructive demonstrations he organized during presidential elections stand off.

Recently, Mtambo has been involved in scandalous scenarios where at one point his driver is reported to have been abducted by thugs while using his ministerial car and dumped in Rumphi.

Of late Mtambo has come under fire from many people for his underperformance in his ministry and many Malawians believe he will be one cabinet minister to lose his job in the forth coming cabinet reshuffle.