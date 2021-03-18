BY FOCUS MAGANGA

Magufuli is gone, and will never come again. Tanzania has lost. Here is the leader who has taught Africa there is no excuse to economic prosperity. Today, at the heels and wheels of COVID-19 pandemic, Tanzania is a middle income country. It’s prosperous and industrious. Death is a visitor we all can’t avoid. It comes anyway. But the man, Magufuli, gave no excuse to emancipate his country from shackles of poverty.

He was the leader with clear vision. He refused to go shop around the globe, he was a definition of economic prudence. Ministers were told, under Magufuli, to live an ordinary life. He Magufulised the civil service and followed his script closely.

Magufuli will always be remembered. His critics will call his death suicide. They will say his own arrogance killed him. But so was Bingu before him. Not in Tanzania, but in Malawi. But these are heroes of Africa. We will remember them for their love for their country.

The mistakes they committed was not out of malice. For Magufuli, COVID-19 came when the social intercourse of sanctioning poverty from corridors of the country was at its orgasm. And he could not compromise it. Tanzania Today is changed forever. It stands tall, and we all envy its economic towers.

When a Man wants change, he sacrifices for it. He fears nothing. Malawians did it in 2020. They put aside COVID-19 and prioritised fresh elections. And fresh elections happened. Today we can still do it. If we deeply believe in economic freedom, we can prioritise it and Chakwerise our economy without giving any excuses. Like the way Magufuli did. Today, Tanzania is clothing Malawi, and yet Malawi herself grows tobacco. I mourn with you Tanzania. You had a president of action. ‘Abwino sakhalitsa’.