When Kabambe’s Thyolo Boys brand DPP Gurus Mwanamvekha, Nankhumwa, Msaka as ‘Madeya’

Analysis by Wanangwa Nyirenda

Kabambe camp says all these DPP gurus are madeya

As the DPP convention draws near, DPP governors in the Southern Region in the name of Charles Mchacha, Bertha Nachuma and Yona Mlotha have gone to town insulting all presidential aspirants most of whom have been the ‘central nervous system’ of the DPP and are geared to compete with direct anointed nephew of Peter Mutharika, Dalitso Kabambe as bran (madeya).

This term of madeya has reminded many Malawians how the late UDF regional governor Davis Kapito undressed in public and in front of cameras the likes of Dr Justin Malewezi, late Aleke Banda, late Sam Mpasu, Brown Mpinganjira as Muluzi through his ‘chiwewe’ dog Kapito unleashed untold psychological miseries against his own inner circle.

The Ministers and senior officials during Muluzi and UDF era were insulted by Davis Kapito to scare them off the fight to stopping Muluzi from seeking unconstitutionathird term.

Now Peter Mutharika is geared to keep grip on power through his nephew, Kabambe whom he has anointed to lead the party in the run up to tripartite elections slated for 2025.

But bear this in mind for a moment. As Muluzi was using his aides to fight for his third term, the seniors in the party fought a bitter fight to protect the Constitution of Malawi, which limits the presidential terms to two consecutive terms. Similarly, the DPP constitution limits the presidential terms to two terms but Mutharika who is a law professor himself has decided to rape the constitution by extending his term through dynasty as he has decided to rope in his nephew, Dalitso Kabambe.

Kabambe is the one who gave himself a take home salary of K24 million per month in an impoverished country like Malawi when he was Reserve Bank governor during his uncle, Peter Mutharika’s presidency.

Mchacha, Mlotha and Nachuma all come from Thyolo district where Peter Mutharika and Kabambe come from. No wonder they support their homeboy. It is a fact that DPP has to rebrand if at all it can come back to power in 2025, a thing that many DPP supporters feel can happen but not putting another Thyolo name on the ballot.

We know what type of campaign Vice President Saulos Chilima runs against his opponents. He is factual. He labels his opponents with adjectives that nobody can dispute. He talks with anger. At the end he wins and removes presidents from State House, and wins battles.

MSAKA, MWANAMVEKHA: Another set of madeya according to Kabambe camp

Peter Mutharika must be kidding. He is busy preferring his nephew to take over from him when he pretty know that Chilima is running in 2025. Chilima won’t have problems running against Kabambe. It will be a walk over. Chilima is an accomplished marketer and economist who can tear apart his opponents without mercy and the best example is Peter Mutharika himself who lost to him the battle in the 2020 presidential polls.

Chilima will have two verses to crash Kabambe. First he will talk of Thyolo and second the 24 million salary and that is the end of DPP to bounce back in power.

DPP has a chance now to regain its lost glory by either allowing the following to lead the party: Bright Msaka, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Joseph Mwanamveka, Walter Nyamilandu, and Paul Gadama. From the above names two of them (Msaka and Nankhumwa) suffered with Peter Mutharika in prison following treason charges laid against them during Joyce Banda rule. They were tortured mercilessly. They faced imminent death.

Msaka, Nankhumwa and Mwanamveka have the institutional memory of DPP. They have worked for it unlike Kabambe who was a civil servant. It is very unfortunate that people like Mchacha and his fellow governors can call such people madeya today just because Mutharika wants a ‘third term’ through his nephew, Kabambe. To make matters worse, Mutharika lost government because of his arrogance. He thinks DPP is his property and nobody can differ with him.

Today he is in Mangochi because of trusting wrong people who used to give him ‘maboza’ intelligence for them to keep on milking him. The same people are all over selling Kabambe against their conscious just to milk him as they know that with Kabambe DPP won’t make it in 2025. It can’t happen. How do people from Chitipa, Ntchisi, Mangochi, Lilongwe and Salima vote for another Thyolo man as if Thyolo is the only district that God blessed with producing Presidents in Malawi. Do DPP diehards think along these lines? Can you really think of winning 50+1 with Kabambe the nephew of Peter Mutharika? How daft and shallow can DPP strategists be at times. No wonder Mutharika lost government.

The strategy of insulting Mwanamveka, Nankhumwa , Msaka and others as Madeya will backfire soon and Peter Mutharika will regret it hugely. These three gurus have huge support on the ground and anyone playing with them now will pay the price soon or later. Nankhumwa is the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Vice President for the South. Bright Msaka is the DPP Vice President for the East and DPP legal spokesman in Parliament. Mwanamveka is the DPP Spokesman on Finance in Parliament. These are positions of influence at all levels and any sound person has to be very careful when dealing with them.

Peter Mutharika must not allow his homeboys to insult these people if he too wants to survive in politics for at least two years from now. What if Msaka, Mwanamveka and Nankhumwa decided today to form one force against Kabambe, will Mutharika survive the next three months? How does Mutharika allow this mediocrity to continue happening in the party under his watch? No wonder most DPP followers are busy crying for late Bingu for his decisive leadership.

Mutharika must stop his third term bid now. With Kabambe on the top, be assured that DPP will be in opposition for longer than MCP.