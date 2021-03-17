MCP Training Militiamen In Readiness For 2025 Tripartite Elections-Chaponda Reveals

Mulanje South West Parliamentarian Dr. George Chaponda has today disclosed in Parliament that President Lazarus Chakwera has recruited 7,500 MCP youths who are being trained at Mtakataka Police Mobile Force in readiness for 2025 to cause havoc.

Chaponda was reacting to reports that are flying all over that two influential Ministers are busy recruiting some MCP youths commonly known as ‘young reptiles’ in social media platforms.

Then Chaponda asked the President if that is part of Youths empowerment his government is geared to promote.

It had to take the Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda to stop the President not to answer the question because it involves the security of the country, a thing which the Speaker Gotani Hara agreed.

Reports are indicating that MCP is recruiting youths in the country who are affiliated to the party through Inspector General of Police who comes from central region to make sure they undergo trainings now in readiness for the hard job in 2025 as election temperature seem to be at high stake with Chilima running against Chakwera on the ballot.