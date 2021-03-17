CHAKWERA REBUFFS CHILIMA: Says Govt Not Ready To Implement UTM Promises

President Lazarus Chakwera has boldly told Parliament that passport promises were not his brain child but UTM through Dr Saulos Chilima therefore it will be hard for his administration to implement them under his High- Five philosophy which bind on transparency amongst others.

President Chakwera was responding to a question posed by DPP Member of Parliament, Martha Lunji.

“We are now trying to look at the programs that our friends, UTM have and how we can consider them looking at the gravity of the situation this country is passing through now”, says Chakwera.

Chakwera says he will notify the country if possible that such promises shall taken on board.

Chakwera added that when taking over the government he did not know that DPP government had some toxic contract agreements with some contractors and this has made his government to face troubled waters in implementing it’s promises.

Chilima promised Malawians a lot of good things like mega farms, free duty week, driving licence reduced prices amongst others but so far the government has abandoned all that.