NBS Bank Donates 20 Computers For Covid-19 Call Centre

Nhlema (right) presents a computer to Kandodo-Chiponda as Deputy Minister of Health Chrissie Kanyaso looks on

NBS Bank plc has donated 20 computers worth K14 million to the Ministry of Health to support its Covid-19 Response Call Centre.

Presenting the computers in Lilongwe on Monday, NBS Bank Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Alfred Nhlema said the bank, as a good corporate citizen, believes it is its responsibility to join hands in the initiatives against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is why we did not hesitate to respond when the Ministry called upon us to support the Covid-19 Response Call Centre. We do appreciate that the Call Centre set up by the Ministry of Health will assist with the dissemination of correct information and guide the public on how they can access medical assistance. At a time when the Nation is at war for the safety and livelihood of its people, having a source of authentic information is critical for winning this battle,” said Nhlema.

He said despite the turmoil that Covid-19 has placed on economies, the financial industry in Malawi remains steadfast and NBS Bank’s financial performance has remained equally unwavering.

“This is why the Bank cannot remain silent when it is called upon to assist. Through this same sound financial performance, we, as the caring Bank, are giving back to the people who have helped us get to where we are today. Our customers have trusted and supported us from a time when our financial performance was in red till date, when we are now declaring profits,” said Nhlema.

He further said NBS Bank will continue to serve the communities through various financial inclusion initiatives, as well as provide tailor-made financial solutions, such as Banki Pafupi agency banking platform which allows customers to transact in their localities, and also allows SME business owners to have an extra line of income.

Nhlema (second right) presents the computer to Kandodo-Chiponda as others looks on

Receiving the donation, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda, flanked by her deputy Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho, hailed NBS Bank for the support saying the computers will go a long way in managing data during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The noble consideration and act of NBS Bank to donate twenty (20) desktop computers for our Call Centre makes data collection and analysis on Covid-19 pandemic in Malawi very possible and doable. This also greatly benefits the decision-making at all levels of care to be timely and efficient. In the same vein the Ministry of Health will be able to disseminate the correct information and guide the public on how they can access relevant health care and also prevent contracting the disease,” said Kandodo-Chiponda.

She said government is aware that for firms like NBS Bank to make donations of this kind is not easy especially during the Covid-19 pandemic as the pandemic has placed a lot of economic hardships on many companies with some closed and others struggling to survive.

“But your Bank has not remained silent when it was called upon to assist because it is indeed ‘a caring bank’. NBS Bank juggles around to give back to the people who help it to stay in business at the most desperate time of need. Government appreciates the Bank’s value for its customers who supported and uplifted the financial performance of NBS Bank when it was in the red not long ago and today regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic is declaring some profits,” said the Minister.

She also said the donation of the computers is timely as it will help in data management of the current vaccination campaign of Covid-19.

NBS Bank is part of the Nico Group and since the start of the pandemic, the Nico Group has made a contribution of almost K200 million towards the fight against Covid-19.