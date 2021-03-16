Nankhumwa, Jappie, Jeff Wa Jeff, Nthenda Win Again In Court

The High Court in Lilongwe has today dismissed an application by DPP lawyers to remove the injunction which Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa and three other colleagues obtained last year after they were removed from the party.

The three others are Secretary General Gelzeder Jeffrey, Treasurer General Jappi Mhango and Counsel Yusuf Nthenda.

In his determination this morning Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda directed that he shall not remove the injunction up until the entire case is concluded in court.

The court shall sit again on March 24 to start contempt of court proceedings against Hon Chimwemwe Chipungu, Brown Mpinganjira, Francis Mphepo and Samuel Tembenu