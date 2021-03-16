Concerned Citizens In Fundraising Drive For Mutharika

MUTHARIKA: Facing political persecution

A group of human rights activist has setup a special fund to help Malawi’s former president Peter Mutharika pay K69.5 million ordered by the High Court over some decisions he made while in power.

The order which he is to bear the costs with his former Chief Secretary, Mr. Lloyd Muhara has come at a time when the State obtained a court order to freeze Mutharika’s bank accounts, pending investigations on a matter he was already cleared and that his legal team is battling it out in the courts to allow him have access to bank accounts.

“It is for this reason that we the concerned citizens raise a moral question as to how does the court expect the former President to comply with the court order when the same court is fully aware that it allowed the freezing of the accused’s bank accounts?” wondered Mr. Mundango Nyirenda, the National Chairman for the grouping during a news conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday

Nyirenda continued to question whether Government has given Mutharika his befitting benefits as former head of state and if this is not a mere political persecution by Tonse Alliance administration with attempt to weaken the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a major opposition political party led by Mutharika.

Regarding their fundraising, He explained that as Malawians of goodwill who believe in justice they feel that the new order piles too much pressure on the former President, and that this was a time for goodwill citizens to join hands in supporting Mutharika pay the needed amount to the court.

“We as concerned citizens, we have undertaken a decision to write the donor community to bring to their attention the way the Tonse Alliance and indeed President Lazarus Chakwera are treating the former Head of State. It is our conviction that he is being victimized for political reasons, as this is not a case of justice but rather political persecution!” he said

The grouping addressing the media today in Lilongwe

Nyirenda then sent a passionate appeal to Malawians of goodwill both within and outside the country and other nationals to join the initiative.

“Find us on our Facebook page Justice for APM and make your contribution through bank account details to be made public in due course. Let’s join hands to bail out our former leader from this very unfortunate situation.” appealed Nyirenda

He added that said that no matter how many charges Mutharika might face, but he still remains Malawi’s former President who deserve fair treatment with the respect he deserves.