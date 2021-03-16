Concerned Citizens Call On Malawians To Join Hands In Seeking Justice For Mutharika

CONCERNED CITIZENS

Press Statement

March 16, 2021

LET’S JOIN HANDS IN SEEKING JUSTICE FOR THE FORMER PRESIDENT, PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA



The Concerned Citizens briefing the media

Fellow Citizens,

We are here representing all Malawians of goodwill and those that believe in justice. We are in our own capacity abonafide citizen of Malawi and a strong advocate of respect for the rule of law and justice in Malawi.



Fellow citizens, as you are all aware, we went to the polls on June 23,2020 for the Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE), after the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court, nullified the May 21,2019 Presidential Polls. All eyes were on the reaction of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika who even according to the Concourt amassed more votes than any other candidate in the disputed polls.



Mutharika proved to be a true statesman and a patriot after he humbly, honourably and without a fuss moved out of the State House to his retirement Home in Mangochi. This facilitated smooth transfer of power to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera whom the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared as the rightful winner of the FPE despite the widespread intimidation of DPP monitors in the central region.



Mutharika has now honorably joined the league of former Presidents alongside Dr. Bakili Muluzi and Dr. Joyce Banda who according to the Republican Constitution, are entitled to some benefits.



Fellow citizens, we are not here to defend anyone from any wrong doing, and neither are we here to comment on court rulings and judgments, but rather to ignite debate and ask well-wishers to join our course.



Malawians are fully aware that the State obtained a court order to freeze Mutharika’s bank accounts, pending investigations on a matter he was already cleared. As his legal team was battling it out in the courts to allow him have access to his bank accounts, Malawians who chose to care were shocked to read media reports indicating that the High Court has ruled that Mutharika and his former Chief Secretary, Mr. Lloyd Muhara, should pay K69.5 million.



MUTHARIKA: Being victimised for political reasons

It is for this reason that we the concerned citizens issue this statement and raise a moral question as to how does the court expect the former President to comply with the court order when the same court is fully aware that it allowed the freezing of the accused’s bank accounts? This also begs other questions as to whether Government has given Mutharika his benefits befitting a former head of state.

Finally, should we say this is justice being administered on the Statesman that is Mutharika or this is a mere political persecution? Can’t this be construed as an attempt on the part of the Tonse Alliance administration under President Lazarus Chakwera to finish off Mutharika in a deliberate attempt to weaken the DPP which is a major opposition political party?



After all is said and done, we felt the pressure was just too much on the former President, and unfortunately everyone seems not to care as people have folded their arms and are just looking at what is happening to Mutharika. What we are forgetting is that a very bad precedent is being set today, and after APM we do not know who is next in line to be victimized.



We as concerned citizens have undertaken a decision to write the donor community to bring to their attention the way the Tonse Alliance and indeed President Chakwera are treating the former Head of State. It is our conviction that he is being victimized for political reasons, as this is not a case of justice but rather political persecution!



In the same vein we would like to make a passionate appeal to Malawians of goodwill both within and outside the country and other nationals to join our initiative to raise funds to settle the MK69.5 million our former head of state is expected to settle as determined by the courts.



Find us on our Facebook page Justice for APM and make your contribution through bank account details to be made public in due course.



Let’s join hands to bail out our former leader from this very unfortunate situation.



No matter how many charges Mutharika might face, genuine or tramped up, he still remains the former President of this country, and he deserves to be treated fairly and with the respect he deserves.



THANK YOU ALL! AND MAY GOD BLESS MALAWI!

SIGNED

National Chairman: Mungando Nyirenda 0999759653/0888366418

Vice Chairperson : Cynthia Chikalimba

National Coordinator: Bertha Mkawachale 0999022212/0881404944

National Executive Member: Zainab Hassan