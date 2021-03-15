Nankhumwa Drums Support for DPP Candidate in Chikwawa

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, has asked the Chikwawa East Constituents to vote for Grinford Maulidi in the forth coming by-election slated for March 30, 2021.

Nankhumwa, who is also serving Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, says Maulidi has demonstrated that is a humble man, loyal, developmental – conscience and hard working.

“I have come here to deliver the message from Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika that he will support this young man Maulidi as the President of the Party so that he wins the election,” said Nankhumwa who personally promised to help Maulidi for him to go Parliament.

Secretary General for the Mighty DPP Geldezer Jeffrey said DPP is the only party in the country that has proven record of development than the “Tonse- Liars Alliance”.

Taking his turn, Traditional Authority (TA) Savala thanked and praised Nankhumwa for his humility and vising his area.

The leader of opposition Nankhumwa took time off his schedule to console the families of Senior Traditional Authority, Makhuwira and Cannock Gannet (DPP)of Makhuwira Ward who was ‘accidentally’ shot by police in August last year.