MWANAMVEKHA IS CLEAN: Was Not Involved In Alleged Loan Deal Between Govt And Mulli Brothers Ltd

MWANAMVEKHA: Not aware

There have been attempts by some interested propagandists to throw DPP spokesperson on Finance, Hon. Joseph Mwanamvekha, into the purported loan repayment deal that MBL is alleged to have signed with government in 2017. Through the social media, some people are trying to align Mwanamvekha with the said loan agreement, which purportedly allowed MBL to repay the loan over a period of 167 years, adding that Hon Joseph Mwanamvekha was the CEO for the bank when the alleged deal was being signed.

However, the truth of the matter is that Mwanamvekha left Malawi Savings Bank in 2009, and was succeeded by Kayisi Sadala who was himself removed from the bank in 2012 by former President, Joyce Banda.

Kayisi was replaced by Ian Bonongwe, and it was under Bonongwe when the bank was sold by Privatisation Commission and at that time Mwanamvekha was Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism. If indeed the purported loan repayment deal exists, Mwanamvekha is not aware of it and he was never a signatory. If anyone is interested to know the truth, he may contact the Ministry of Finance or indeed Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) for details.

The political temperature is fast rising in DPP over who should succeed Mutharika as President of the party. Mwanamvekha is one of the candidates who have expressed interest to contest for the position at the party’s forthcoming convention, but recently there has been a tendency by various factions within the party to throw mud at each other’s candidacy in order to gain unfair advantage.

Mwanamvekha is a clean politician with an impeccable, political and academic record.